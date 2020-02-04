Fact Checking
To the Editor:
Todd Leadbeater wrote: “It is rather telling that the only groups protesting the demise of a strongman and terrorist are the politically connected in Iran and liberals in the United States.” Todd paints a broad and inaccurate picture.
The concern was that General Soleimani’s assassination violated international law, could inflame Iranians and lead to war.
Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, said assassinating General Soleimani “appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self-defense, and lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined, so it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings.”
