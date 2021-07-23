Facts v. Theory
To the Editor:
To the Editor There has been lots of news lately about critical race theory. It is time to state a few facts.
There were about 620,000 casualties in the Union army during the Civil War. That is equivalent to the current population of Vermont and almost all of those casualties were of one race. Rich white men passed the 13th amendment to the Constitution that prohibited slavery. White Republican men and Margaret Chase Smith of Maine passed the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.