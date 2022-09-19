Facts Would Be Nice!
To the Editor:
Ron Pal recently wrote some disparaging and, quite frankly, ridiculous statements about David Zuckerman. First, he referred to David as, “an avowed Socialist, the likes of which even Mr Lenin would disapprove of.” In a later letter he reinforced his criticism by writing that David “is so far off to the Left that it is scary.” Of course, Ron didn’t bother to support his statements. He rarely does! He just got on his soap box to make some cheap remarks. Contrary to what Ron says, David Zuckerman is exactly the person we need as our Lt Governor!
David Zuckerman has had a sterling career. He was elected to the Vermont House just two years after graduating from UVM. During his 18 years in the legislature, David was involved in the passage of Vermont’s civil union and marriage equality laws, workers’ rights legislation, increasing the minimum wage, sustainable (economic and environmental) agricultural policy, cannabis policy reform, election law reform, many renewable energy initiatives, progressive taxation policy as well as universal healthcare.
David describes his priorities as including jobs and the economy, the environment, education, and healthcare. He’s said that he wants to help Vermonters overcome economic challenges by introducing opportunities that he said would create a better future for Vermont.
David Zuckerman is more than qualified to become our next Lt Governor. He’s held the position twice and did an exceptional job both times. Vermonters deserve to have experienced leader as their Lt Governor.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
