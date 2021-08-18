Failing In Its Task
To the Editor:
The Caledonian-Record has failed our community yet again, providing limited information from a biased viewpoint rather than a complete, unbiased account so that its readers can make their own assessments.
A Free Press is crucial to democracy so that citizens can make informed decisions, for instance in casting their vote on Election Day. It also provides information through which we understand issues faced by our community—whether local or national— and can make the informed decisions necessary to respond to them.
The article about Tuesday’s Health Choice rally at NVRH exhibited the small-minded approach to big questions which pervades the paper. I was at the rally. I read the many different signs held by different kinds of people. The vast majority of them focused their message on supporting NVRH’s health care heroes’ right to make their own choice about what is put into their body, to make that choice freely, without coercion.
Why was there not a shred of reporting about those? Why was there no interview with the people standing there holding the signs? The article was biased and has made a topic which is already difficult to discuss even more so. The paper chose to sensationalize and oversimplify rather than serve its community by engaging in the work of real journalism.
When I first encountered the Caledonian-Record years ago, I chuckled: it seemed a parody of a small-minded, small-town newspaper. I stopped laughing quickly, as I saw how it has repeatedly undermined St. Johnsbury’s ability to evolve and prosper. People often lament that our area has failed to flourish, and I lay a good part of responsibility for that at the doorstep of the owner and editorial staff of its newspaper. This is just one more example of the Caledonian-Record’s flawed approach to its important role as a member of the free press.
Karen Bufka
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
