Fair Share!?

Concerning the July 1 letter to the editor asking for support of spending $10 million ($10,000,000) on the Caledonia county airport we all should consider some facts before agreeing. Referring to the V-Trans web site on the airport we see in the business plan of 2010 that there is no financial performance accounting specific for that airport, only for airports in general. For the Caledonia airport revenue forecast of 2005-2013 it never exceeds $12,000/year. Expenses forecast range from $39,278 to $79,328. Annual losses never drop below $25,197 per year. The number of aircraft of any kind never exceeds 23 with 18 based there.
I suggest some thought be given to the public benefit of spending $10 million that mainly helps 18 private plane owners. This would be in addition to the $25,000/yr public support to meet their pleasure flight expenses. Are there not some other improvements in the county that might benefit more residents? For example, how are the roads you travel on daily? Let your Caledonia County Senate and House reps and town officials know your thoughts on what makes sense when they spend your tax money.
