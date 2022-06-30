It has been reported that the state of Vermont will receive about $2 billion ($2,000,000,000) as part of the recently passed Infrastructure Bill. Caledonia County’s share, based on our population as a percentage of the state, would be about $100 million ($100,000,000).
I would like to suggest that about 10% of that available money be spent on the Caledonia State Airport. The runway at the airport is in desperate need of reconstruction. A report prepared for the State V-Trans in 2018 by DuBois and King outlined that pavement condition Index of Caledonia Airport was 51. V-Trans minimum rating for state airport runways is 65. That rating was at 51 over 4 years ago, and it is certainly even lower now. The worst road in Caledonia County is better than the Caledonia State Airport runway.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation, who oversees all state airports, has already completed all Environmental Assessments and all design work. Cost estimates were completed by DeBois and King. That full report is available online from the state.
So we have a “shovel ready” project that will save Caledonia State Airport. Of note is that V-Trans has spent millions of dollars at every state airport over the last 5 years but less than $100,000 in Caledonia State Airport work.
Please join me in asking our local Caledonia County Senate and House representatives, town officials, and concerned public to lend their support to getting Caledonia State Airport its ‘fair share.’
