Fair Share Continued

The 2018 DuBois and King report for Caledonia State Airport to meet FAA standards gave five estimates-all in the $5 million range. The $10 million estimate was given by an official in the Vermont Aviation division of Vt. Trans. I think somewhere in the middle would be more realistic in today’s environment.
I realize it will be an uphill battle to get the funds necessary to accomplish a full reconstruction of the runway. What is necessary is to bring the Runway Condition Rating (RCR) from its current 50 to at least meet the Vermont Aviation Division of VTRANS minimum rating of 65. Currently every other state airport has a 65 (RCR) or higher.
The first aircraft flight in the State of Vermont occurred in 1910 by Charles Willard at the Caledonia County Fair Fairgrounds then in St. Johnsbury. The Caledonia County Airport has been in operation for over 50 years.
Mr. Scribner selected some decades-old data on expenses that really does not tell the full story. The 2021 report by Vermont Aviation Division of VTRANS states that the combined grand total positive dollar impact to the local economy from the airport is over $495,000. It should also be noted that the FAA gives Vermont Aviation over $150,000 for each state airport. It is also important to note that over 90% of all pilots at the airport either have in the past or currently use their flights for business purposes.
Over 50% of all flight operations at the airport are from visiting tourists, many of whom are also Venture Capitalists who have invested heavily in county businesses. In 2017 the 172nd Army National Guard Unit held a major training exercise at the airport prior to its deployment overseas because the mountainous terrain and winds were so like where they were to be deployed.
I ask all readers who question the value of the Caledonia County Airport to come to the Airport Awareness Day scheduled again this year on September 17. The Vermont Aviation Museum will again have an open house. Free Young Eagle flights for students will also be available. The EAA chapter at the airport has held a STEM Aviation class through LI and will again do one in the fall. The EAA chapter continues to provide windows for the next generations to look out of and doors to go through to pursue careers in aviation.
