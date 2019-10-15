Fairbanks Field Scoreboard
To the Editor:
On Sat. Nov. 1, 1969, the St. Johnsbury Academy classes of 1919 and 1969 donated, and Academy officials formally dedicated, the Fairbanks Field electronic scoreboard prior to the kickoff of the 65th edition of “The Game,” with the Lyndon Institute Vikings footballers visiting the host SJA Hilltoppers. SJA President of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Howard J. Farmer, and Academy Headmaster Donald M. Jacobs received this practical gift from those two classes along with financial contributions also coming from members of the SJA classes of 1924, 1929, 1934, 1939, 1944, and 1949.
As to outcome of “The Game” that autumn afternoon, “[f]or [C]oach Jim Burlingame, who [had] turned out two state championships in the [prior] four years, and for his assistants and [Hilltoppers] players, [the 21-12 loss to L.I.][…] was the end to a frustrating season.” (“Guyer’s Go-Go Pushes Lyndon Past St. J.,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Nov. 3, 1969, at p. 19).
The Fairbanks Field scoreboard has been an integral accoutrement for countless Academy athletic contests over the past 50 years. A half century later, another tip of the cap to the members of the SJA Classes of 1919 and 1969 in selecting such a landmark and useful gift to the school.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
