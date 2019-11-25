Fairbanks Morse Breaks Ground
To the Editor:
Monday June 27, 1966 was a banner day in St. Johnsbury history as then Vermont Governor Philip H. Hoff (D) navigated the bulldozer blade to break ground on the planned 221,700 square foot Fairbanks Morse Weighing Systems Division factory at Warren Flats in Scale City. As The Burlington Free Press reported : “[t]he new building, due to be in operation within a year, is part of a more than $4.5-million building and equipment project developed with the support and sponsorship of the community.” (“Contract Awarded for New St. Johnsbury Scales Plant, Ground-Breaking Ceremony Set June 27,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. June 21, 1966, at p. 3).
On hand that day along with Gov. Hoff, Elbert Moulton of the Vermont Dept. of Development, and Richard Isaacson, the president of Fairbanks Weighing Division of Colt Industries were many well-known 1960s leading citizens of St. Johnsbury: John H. Downs, Douglas Kitchel, Donald Osborne, Raymond J. “Pete” Brisson, H. Stanwood Brooks, Dr. Howard Farmer, and Eva Wylie of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. (“Ground Broken for New Scale Plant in St. Johnsbury,” The Burlington Free Press, Tues. June 28, 1966, at p. 1).
Earlier, at a Tues. Feb. 15, 1966 meeting with members of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Isaacson told the attendees that “90 percent of the financing for the program will come from the Vermont Industrial Building Authority. The remainder will be provided by Colt Industries and the Fairbanks Foundation, a local, non-profit organization created a few years ago by St. Johnsbury residents to assist the company.” (“Fairbanks Morse To Spend $4.5 M,” The Boston Globe, Wed. Feb. 16, 1966, at p. 38).
