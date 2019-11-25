1953 Fairbanks Morse Strike
To the Editor:
Negotiations having failed on Fri. Oct. 16, 1953 between the Fairbanks Morse & Co. management and workers of Local 234, United Electrical Workers of America over a desired 25 cents per hour wage increase sought by the union, workers [excluding the engineering staff and administrative personnel] at the Western Avenue facility “struck the plant today [Mon. Oct. 19, 1953] in a ‘no contract, no work,[’] wage dispute.” (“Strike at Scale Company Expected to Idle Factory, The Brattleboro Reformer, Mon. Oct. 19, 1953, at p. 1).
As November dawned, both sides remained at loggerheads (“Strike to Continue, No Change Reported In Tie-up at St. Johnsbury Fairbanks Morse Co.,” Rutland Daily Herald, Mon. Nov. 2, 1953, at p. 2). However, by Armistice Day, “[f]ourteen union employees at [Fairbanks Morse] scale works […] were back on the job and company officials hope that they will continue to trickle in till the three and one-half week old strike ends.” (“14 Return To Scale Plant, Fairbanks, Morse Management at St. Johnsbury Hopes Strike Will ‘Burn Itself Out.’” Rutland Daily Herald, Thur. Nov. 12, 1953, at p. 10).
The strike ended on a vote from the 400 plus members of Local 234 “at a mass meeting in Fuller Hall [on Tues. evening Nov. 24, 1953] to go back to work immediately.” (“Fairbanks, Morse Strike Settled In St. Johnsbury,” The Burlington Free Press, Wed. Nov. 25, 1953, at p. 1). The union members accepted a management counter offer of general wage increases of 11 to 15 cents an hour and increased vacation time for longer-tenured employees. After a bruising five-week strike that negatively impacted the lives and economy of St. Johnsbury, there was a reason to give thanks by both management and workers sixty-six years ago on Wed. Nov. 25, 1953 as the labor impasse concluded on the eve of Thanksgiving Day.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
