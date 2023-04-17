St. Johnsbury and the Fairbanks Motel are back in the newspaper with their unresolved dispute. My recall is this story began with an anonymous complaint, a day or so after the state reported paying the motel over a million dollars to house homeless during the pandemic.
Police calls were given as the motivation for the complaint, but the cynic in me, viewing the neighborhood of mostly businesses and a grade school all closed evening, overnight and weekends seems unlikely. I’ll ask, was it motivated by the fact the motel is minority persons owned or is the complainer looking to hurt the business, lower it’s value, to later purchase it?
Makes as much sense as it’s ruining the neighborhood.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.