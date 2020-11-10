Fake Patriots
To the Editor:
Donald Trump, easily the most unpopular president in recent history, cannot accept the fact that he lost a free, fair, and democratic election. So for the next seven weeks, he will marshal his forces to extoll the virtues of autocracy. They will question the judgment of millions of voters, assert without proof that certain “swing states” are rife with corruption, and flood our courts with baseless lawsuits intended only buck up believers and exhaust opponents.
In the mean time, Mr. Trump will demand that his loyal supporters contribute to his legal defense fund, ignore the ravages of COVID 19, and take to the streets on his behalf.
For the next seven weeks, Donald Trump, epitome of pure lawlessness, will be the most dangerous person on Earth. And when he finally leaves office, he will surely remind his loyal supporters that they, not he, failed.
