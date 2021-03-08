False Accusation of Local Business
To the Editor:
This morning it was brought to our attention that a local media source reported on an account where we, Newport Farm and Garden, were claimed to not be wearing masks.
We would like to address this as a false accusation. We have required employees to wear masks, especially around customers, since Governor Scott put this mandate into effect in August. In the beginning, it wasn’t the easiest and took several reminders, but we all try our best.
Furthermore, when it comes to the public we highly encourage masks to be worn inside the store, but legally we can not question those not wearing a mask. As stated by Governor Phil Scott in his executive order signed July 24, 2020, and put into effect August 15, 2020 :
“A person who declines to wear a mask or cloth face-covering because of a medical or developmental issue, or difficulty breathing, shall not be required to produce documentation, or other evidence, verifying the condition.”
With this, we feel it is important to respect the privacy of others when it comes to their own medical reasoning. Instead, we greet customers with a smile, behind our own masks, and help them the best we possibly can. We are all trying to do our best and there is light at the end of the tunnel. This is a very trying time for everyone, especially small businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Please keep supporting your local small businesses as we all try to do what we can in these circumstances.
Robert & Tracie Quirion
Newport, Vt.
