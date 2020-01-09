Falsehoods
To the Editor:
The criminal assassination of Soleimani was based on falsehoods.
As expected, corporate media and the White House are pushing lies to rationalize Donald Trump’s criminal act of assassination. In reality, the justifications used by the Trump administration for the murder were false. Qassem Soleimani was not planning any attacks on the U.S. or its interests in Iraq. He was targeted and assassinated because of his recent political activism in convincing Russia to intervene in Syria and for his support for the Houthi tribes in gaining control of northern Yemen.
In these instances Soleimani was standing up against American imperialism which was heavily invested in the forces he was in opposition to. And finally he was on a diplomatic mission to deliver a letter from the Iranian government to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi when he was killed by U.S. drone missiles as he was driving to Baghdad from the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.