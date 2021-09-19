Family Members Career History
To the Editor:
In reference to the article on September 15th - Superior Court Article “Connecticut Man Charged With Drug World Kidnapping & Attempting Murder In Barnet”
After reading and being stunned by the more frequent talk of Mr. Walter Goodell in the recent article written by Todd Wellington, I have come to question what the importance of Mr. Goodell’s former career in law enforcement has to do with the alleged crimes that occurred in Barnet. I find it distasteful that the article has as much concentration on the father of the alleged violator and victim as it does. I don’t think I have seen another article giving the details of alleged perpetrators or victims parents or guardians careers the way this did.
Would this still have occurred if he was a construction worker or store clerk?
It is shameful of this newspaper and Mr. Wellington for the lack of respect to our current and former law enforcement. I would hope in future articles this is thought of and reviewed further prior to publishing.
Kortney Coons
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.