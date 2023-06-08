Fanning Flames

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for your area feels like an annual occurrence. Such an alert was caused by wildfires from Canada. Unfortunately, wildfires will become common due to Climate Change fanning the flames. More action is needed federal and Internationally. If no action is taken, what is not to say our own Green Mountains, White Mountains to the East, or the Adirondacks to the West become subject to wildfires in the near future? This is the sad reality we face each year as the Earth becomes warmer.
To begin, I am glad Vermont has taken steps. However, we can not solve the Climate Crisis but serve as a model. As citizens, we need to exert influence to federal legislators and the President to pursue a more aggressive International treaty than the Paris Climate Accords. Currently, many experts’ say current provisions in place will not be enough to prevent temperatures from rising 1.5° Celsius. Firstly, no robust enforcement mechanism is in place. A solution would be setting up an independent agency administered through the United Nations and utilizing COP, an International Climate conference held annually where foreign leaders and special interest groups attend. Here, a grade can be given to nations based on enforcement and if a nation falls below set Grade would be subject to fines by the agency for developed nations and working with developing nations to set goals alongside increased foreign aid with increased oversight of how funds are used. Secondly, a Carbon Dividend should be looked into by nations. This puts forth a Carbon Tax where money raised is invested into greener technologies through government programs where the taxpayer receives the lump sum paid back tax-free. A win-win situation. Finally, strong encouragement and incentives need to be pushed towards lower and middle classes. Let us face the fact, Electric Vehicles are still expensive. However, the government should work with Tesla, Ford, GM, and other companies to allow subsidies to sell at lower prices so lower to middle classes can afford such cars. In return, companies receive funding from the government for further research into green technologies. Another area to tackle is investing in those displaced. Re-training should be paid by the Government for a new profession. These are some solutions to mitigate such climate change long-term, there are many other solutions not covered here.
I understand this is more idealistic, especially a new International treaty due to geopolitical issues confronting us and countries having their own agendas. If we do not think big, then we run the risk of increased wildfires, climate refugees becoming common, lower quality of life, and species going endangered or extinct.
