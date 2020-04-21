Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Originally I was only going to write this letter in response to the Editorial Comment, “Historic Failure,” printed in the April 6, 2020 edition of the Caledonian-Record by the Boston Globe and also in response to the Guest Commentary, “Leadership in Time of Crisis” by Mr. Carl Doerner, in the April 8 paper. Everyone is entitled to their opinions.
I found both of these articles quite offensive. As typical of this paper, these articles are part of the constant barrage, slanderous remarks and juvenile cartoons about our President. The Caledonian-Record has truly become so far to the left and offensive that I have to ask myself why I even bother to buy this newspaper.
If our last President had handled the Coronavirus exactly like our current President has, there would not be one negative comment from the left. They would proudly report what a great job he had done. If one, and let me repeat one, conservative had questioned the former President, he would have been loudly condemned as a racist.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.