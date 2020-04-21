Far to the Left

To the Editor:

Originally I was only going to write this letter in response to the Editorial Comment, “Historic Failure,” printed in the April 6, 2020 edition of the Caledonian-Record by the Boston Globe and also in response to the Guest Commentary, “Leadership in Time of Crisis” by Mr. Carl Doerner, in the April 8 paper. Everyone is entitled to their opinions.

I found both of these articles quite offensive. As typical of this paper, these articles are part of the constant barrage, slanderous remarks and juvenile cartoons about our President. The Caledonian-Record has truly become so far to the left and offensive that I have to ask myself why I even bother to buy this newspaper.

If our last President had handled the Coronavirus exactly like our current President has, there would not be one negative comment from the left. They would proudly report what a great job he had done. If one, and let me repeat one, conservative had questioned the former President, he would have been loudly condemned as a racist.

