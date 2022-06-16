Fascism Revisited

To the writer of “What Fascism Looks Like Today” on the June 13th edition of the Caledonian Record: That was a great thoughtful letter comparing corporate greed to Fascism. But with my “simple mind” I had to read it 3 times to kind of understand it. Unfortunately I feel many people probably didn’t read it but should have read it. But me being “plain and simple” I shall explain Fascism as follows: An authoritarian government that promotes nationalism at all cost to human rights.
If you don’t agree with the government, you are “eliminated” or if you are deemed weak or lazy,you are “eliminated”. If the government is of one race, then the other races are”eliminated”. If one thinks about it, breeding animals is a form of Fascism as only what are deemed the best animals are allowed to be bred. With humans, it is too hard to control the breeding habits; therefore it is simpler to just “eliminate” the so called undesirables.
As one can imagine, a Fascist government has to be extremely authoritarian. It makes Communism seem to be a very mild sort of government, but here again human nature, being what it is, it takes an authoritarian type of government to make Communism work.
