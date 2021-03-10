Fascist & Authoritarian Government
To the Editor:
I read Vt. Diggers online news from March 8th “Virus in Vermont”.
This article talks about a young girl who worked in a nursing home in Northfield where all the residents contracted COVID-19 and many of the employees contracted COVID-19. In fact, so many employees got COVID-19 that the facility was short staffed. The Vt Health dept gave COVID-19 infected employees special permission to work even though COVID-19 was running rampant in an environment where there was a vulnerable population.
Let’s put this situation into context and consider this event when we consider what happened in Newport with the UPS store. Instead of working with the owner too find a way to keep the store open, and in business, the governor decided to use a heavy hand and draconian measures to close the business.
Let’s consider the fact that the risk involved in keeping this busines open was nearly nonexistent. Let’s consider all the challenges involved with bringing business to downtown Newport.
I think it is shameful that the man who has represented this district for over 40 years and now sits in the Vermont Senate (Bobby Starr) and the other man who represents this district is chair of the House commerce committee (Mike Marcotte) both have turned a blind eye instead of using common sense to keep this business operating. Driving this man out of business and into bankruptcy makes absolutely no sense given the totality of circumstances.
If anyone needed more evidence that our judicial system needs reform you only need to look at the fact the court system is looking to fine this business $1000 a day. What a travesty this is the kind of support our government gives small business. If we don’t stand up to this fascist and authoritarian government, you could be next.
Frank Huard
Craftsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.