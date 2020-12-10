Fashionably ironic

To the Editor:

In response to the editorial written trying bring into question AOC’s sweatshirt prices.

The product is sold to help finance a campaign in the same way Trump’s campaign site sells $55 MAGA sweatshirts to fund his campaign.

AOC’s $58 sweatshirts are made in USA and union printed. The rant tries to point out that you can buy baby onesies for $25. At that price you can’t pay a fair, livable wages with quality fabric and have it be made in the United States. Chasing the cheapest product undercuts wages and forces business to go offshore to more affordable labor markers, like China.

