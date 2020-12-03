Fast Road To Marxism
To the Editor:
I was greatly encouraged by the pro-Trump rally that took place in Washington D.C. on Nov. 14, 2020. Thousands of people from all over the country came out in support of the President. It was a peaceful rally with no shootings, lootings, damaging of federal and private property, foul language or chants to defund the police. Sadly as it started to get dark, the domestic Marxist terrorist groups antifa and BLM came out and harassed, did physical harm and tried to destroy private property.
CNN, MSNBC and NPR reported nothing on the peaceful rally or on the attacks and destruction done by these two radical groups and not one word from the Harris-Biden team. I guess this is how it is going to be from now on. If you don’t like a particular group or their opinions you have the Democrat support to riot and cause trouble and the news media covers only the stories they agree with.
Look back on history and read about Hitler and the Brownshirts. It appears to me that what happened then looks a lot like what is now happening here in our nation, punishing those who don’t agree with the left’s vision. The first and second amendments to the Constitution will be removed, religious liberties will be curtailed and Christians and Jews will be persecuted.
