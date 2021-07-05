FCA Closure Poses Threat to NEK
To the Editor:
This article starts out by stating “ bare- bones,no-frills and rough around the edges!
It truly would be ashamed to have this facility stay closed. It is vital to the areas recreation and for other community uses such as home shows as in the past.
Having said this , how is this different from all else that has transpired in the NEK , especially in this area over the past , let’s say , 25 years. Businesses have shuttered , moved or what ever may have happened and what have the politicians ( local or otherwise) done to lure in good jobs with good dependable income.
To get people into this area then we first need good year around employment.
My opinion is that our politicians see this area as a recreational area for people from other states and for that matter the state of Chittenden county Vt. These jobs are seasonal at best and depend on mother nature’s attitude.
Enough said , if we can get some good jobs which offer steady employment and good pay the ice arena will come back and thrive.
Thank you,
Ray Wells
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
