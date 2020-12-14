Fear Is In Order
To the Editor:
Regarding Dr. Peraino’s letter to the editor of Dec. 12, which objects to fear mongering by main stream news, I would argue that fear is in order, since fear is more likely to influence people to follow guidelines for preventing Covid transmission.
We are fortunate in the northeast that the virus is reaching us late in the pandemic, but it surely will come, and hopefully masks, hand washing, and social distancing (and yes, governmental restrictions) will slow the spread. But the virus is spreading here and will not pass like a hurricane does, leaving us with victims and damage, but leaving nonetheless. Instead it will stay and continue to cause hospitalizations and deaths. Just look at California, NYC, as well as rural North and South Dakota.
The doctor suggests that we should be reassured because only 1.9 per cent of cases are fatal and because there are some treatments available. But unlike chronic diseases (cancer and heart disease), virtually everyone can get this virus right now. Which two residents of Franconia, or which 2,000 of New Hampshire would die? And I personally am less reassured by the treatments he refers to. It would be great if the North Country could avoid becoming the next Dakota.
