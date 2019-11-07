Fear vs. Reality
To the Editor:
Katharine Hayhoe is an evangelical Christians and a pastor’s wife who is a professor and co-director of the Climate Center at Texas Tech University. In a commentary in the October 31, 2019 edition of the New York Times, she writes that her faith is the reason she chose her career. She believes that studying God’s creation cannot conflict with God’s written word.
Dr. Hayhoe believes that we are responsible to care for each other and all of God’s creation based on Genesis 1, and as such, we are to care for the most vulnerable. As a climate scientist, she knows that the global warming will disproportionately affect the economically poor and vulnerable, which is why she believes evangelical Christians should be leading the call for climate crisis action.
Dr. Hayhoe is not afraid to engage other evangelical Christians in conversation about the climate crisis. Some believe she is a false prophet and spreading Satan’s lies and therefore reject her and her call for action. She receives daily written and verbal attacks, but they do not deter her from telling folks about the harmful effects that global warming is currently having on people. Her observation about these folks is that their denial of the climate crisis stems more from their political identity than their theological beliefs.
Others, however, do engage in conversation with Dr. Hayhoe. From these many conversations, she has discovered that a lot of the disbelief about global warming and human’s role in it arises out of fear. People fear that they will have to sacrifice their way of life, fear of being told that their habits are harmful, fear that action will leave them worse off, and fear of associating with those who disrespect their values. She reminds them that fear is not from God and refers them to 2 Timothy 1:7. I would also direct them to Matthew 6:25-34 or Luke 12:22-34.
The fossil fuel industry and the network of think tanks they utilize are very good at exploiting these fears. They want folks to believe among other things that the government is going to take away their cars, remove their furnaces, and prevent them from eating hamburgers. They try to dehumanize anyone who doesn’t agree with them. These are all lies, yet very effective lies because fear distorts reality. Those of us who trust the scientific evidence of human’s role in global warming should take the opposite approach and alleviate people’s fear.
Perhaps one non-threatening way to ease people’s fear is to show how the marketplace is and will be a driving force in moving to a carbon neutral society. Renewable energies such as wind and solar are now cheaper than coal and closing in on the cost of gas and oil. Battery storage capacity is increasing at a rate of 5-7% a year. The near zero marginal cost after installation of renewable energy is very attractive. Feed-in tariffs are in the process of being phased out in Europe because of how affordable renewable energy is becoming. Banks, pension funds and other financial institutions are divesting themselves of the fossil fuel industry as their stranded assets become more of a liability as green energy implementation proliferates. Insurance companies are increasingly factoring in these stranded assets in their cost of coverage. The government will have a role, but the economics of a carbon neutral world will be the dominate player.
I see the evolution of phones as a better example of how the transition to green energy will occur. Just as advances in technology propelled the evolution from rotary dial phones and party lines to smart phones, so too they will make green energy more affordable and desirable. The increase use of reusable water bottles is another good example of how I see the process of moving away from greenhouse emissions playing out. Many of us started using them as a small way to help the environment. In the process we saved money and created a business opportunity. Entrepreneurs recognized that opportunity and created a wide selection of water bottles for consumers. Because of the increased use of reusable water bottles, water fountains that accommodate them are becoming more common.
When the effect of global warming become overwhelming, we should take a breath and heed the word of FDR: “the only thing we have to fear is…fear itself.”
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.