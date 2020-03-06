Feb. 1930 – SJA/LI Winter Carnivals
To the Editor:
In the early years of the SJA Winter Carnival from 1923-1937, the event was an annual interscholastic athletic competition with St. Johnsbury Academy usually hosting Fairbanks Vocational School (later St. J. Vocational/Trade School), Newport High School, Lyndon Institute, and Groveton (N.H.) High School in the various skiing/skating/ice hockey/basketball contests.
Ninety years ago, in February 1930, the Academy and L.I. hosted “home and home” bi-lateral Winter Carnivals and Vermont newspaper accounts follow. On Sat. Feb. 1, 1930 in Scale City, “St. Johnsbury Academy was an easy winner [today][…] in the scholastic winter sports carnival.” (“St. Johnsbury Beats Lyndon In Carnival, 88-41,” The Rutland Herald, Mon. Feb. 3, 1930). The article continued that “[f]our hundred students from the two schools watched the various contests with much interest.” (Ibid.)
One week later in Lyndon Center, on Sat. Feb. 8, 1930, the outcome was not much different as the Green & White athletes beat the Maroon & White skiers and skaters by a score of 75-54. The Burlington Free Press article noted that “[f]ollowing the outdoor sports there was a basketball game in the Institute gymnasium which was easily won by St. Johnsbury Academy [,] 38 to 19.” (“St. J. Aca. Wins Meet With Lyndon Inste.,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Feb. 10, 1930).
