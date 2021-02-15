February Made Me Shiver
To the Editor:
Great rejection, he lost the election,
but he had quite a major cheering section,
and he said “Stand back, stand by.”
Then it took a while, but he was indicted
cuz his followers became excited
and they rioted, and guess what?
People died.
And in the senate he faced a trial
It only took a little while
But proper words weren’t spoken
The system’s clearly broken
And the nation I admire most
That day had died, given up the ghost
This is the one thing that hurts the most
That day, my nation died.
So bye, bye, Miss American Pie
Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry
Them good ole boys were drinkin’ whisky and rye
Singin’ this day, my America died.
This day, my America died.
Eddie Garcia
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
