February Made Me Shiver

To the Editor:

Great rejection, he lost the election,

but he had quite a major cheering section,

and he said “Stand back, stand by.”

Then it took a while, but he was indicted

cuz his followers became excited

and they rioted, and guess what?

People died.

And in the senate he faced a trial

It only took a little while

But proper words weren’t spoken

The system’s clearly broken

And the nation I admire most

That day had died, given up the ghost

This is the one thing that hurts the most

That day, my nation died.

So bye, bye, Miss American Pie

Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry

Them good ole boys were drinkin’ whisky and rye

Singin’ this day, my America died.

This day, my America died.

Eddie Garcia

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.