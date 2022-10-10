President Biden blurted “No one F****s with a Biden” to the Fort Myers Beach mayor after he was thanked for touring the hurricane devastation in his community.
World leaders have no trust in Biden after he ordered the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and abandoned allies in the middle of the night without warning. These allies, are threatened by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, but provide only token financial support despite his plea. So, the proxy war burden falls on US taxpayers.
After criticizing the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia, Biden asked him to increase oil production to lower gas prices to fight inflation but instead the prince cut production by 2 million barrels a day which will increases our gas and heating oil prices. It also increases Russia’s revenue used to fund Putin’s aggression’s in Ukraine which we oppose.
Iran promotes death to America and Israel while Putin threatens nuclear retaliation to save his expanded empire. Both are committing heinous crimes against humanity. Yet, Russia is representing the US in negotiating an Iran nuclear deal that will give the mullahs billions of our taxpayer dollars while Russia and the mullahs are ratcheting up their military cooperation in plain sight, inflicting damages in Ukraine and the middle east with our money.
Actions speak louder than words and what Biden has done in 20 months has destroyed our country economically and weakened our resolve in foreign affairs. American people are fed up and we’ve had it with his policies.
Good letter Frank and you're right. Biden's policies are destroying this country. So, we need to ensure we vote for the correct people come November. To anyone that doesn't like Trump...we wouldn't be in this mess if he was President. We'd have our wall and Russia would not have attacked Ukraine...too much respect for Trump, so Putin would've been put in his place. We need the leadership we had with him, like him or not.
