Fed Up

To the Editor:

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Eileen K.
Eileen Kristoff

Good letter Frank and you're right. Biden's policies are destroying this country. So, we need to ensure we vote for the correct people come November. To anyone that doesn't like Trump...we wouldn't be in this mess if he was President. We'd have our wall and Russia would not have attacked Ukraine...too much respect for Trump, so Putin would've been put in his place. We need the leadership we had with him, like him or not.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.