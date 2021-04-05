Federal COVID Money
To the Editor:
I spent much of my youth in the Elm St./Harrison Ave. neighborhood in St. Johnsbury and still spend considerable time in this area today.
This neighborhood has largely been forgotten by the Town, decaying roads, sidewalks crumbling into roads, etc; the decay seems to mirror the discontinued use of the rail line that goes through it.
I recommend that the Selectboard consider using at least some of the reported $2M in federal covid money on Elm St. and Harrison Ave.
Scott Beck
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
