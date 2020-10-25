Feltus for Caledonia-4
To the Editor:
Whether it’s distance learning, telehealth or remote working, now more than ever we need reliable high speed internet in our rural community. Since 2017, Marty Feltus has been a strong ally and voice in the development of a community driven broadband solution which is now known as NEK Community Broadband, a communications union district.
Marty knows broadband infrastructure is core to regional economic development. While she advocates for fiscally conservative policies, she has consistently advocated for investment into rural broadband.
Our legislature was on overtime this year closing out the longest session in state history in late September. Despite this Marty is still actively engaged in NEK Community Broadband throughout the session.
