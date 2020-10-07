Feltus/Seymour for Caledonia 4
To the Editor:
Voters in Caledonia 4 [Lyndon, Burke, Sutton] have the opportunity to return to Legislature, two top candidates, Marty Feltus and Patrick Seymour. Marty has served several terms in Montpelier and for the past four years has served on the House Appropriations meeting, Patrick has just completed his first term and is one of the youngest members in the House of Representatives.
It is important to understand where all the candidates stand in relation to their views and interests. Marty and Patrick want to protect the state, and especially those in the Kingdom, from increased expenses, more government controls and carbon taxes. Both realize the importance of retaining the state college system and especially Northern Vermont University Lyndon. Their roll call votes reflect a conservative approach, yet they publicly support such things as Broadband expansion and obligations to fully fund the state retirement system.
I have confidence that Marty and Patrick have, and will continue to serve us well in the Vermont legislature; my ballot will reflect a “X” in front of both names, I hope yours will as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.