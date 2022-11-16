Fight Back Against Bullying

Last week a beautiful young boy decided that he was in so much emotional pain that his only answer was to take his own life. He was a mere 12 years old. He was the victim of bullying in school. The heartbreak is he is not alone. One in five students from 12 to 18 years old is bullied each year. Think about that for a minute, one in five students. Now think about something else, Noah. He was one of those one in five. What about the other four out of five? What are they feeling right now? Maybe they are feeling the same way he did. Maybe they are feeling that he found a way out. Do we want another family to go through what Noah’s family is right now? Do we want another child to die? We need to talk about it and talk about it a lot, loudly. It is called suicide contagion.
‘Suicide contagion is the exposure to suicide or suicidal behaviors within one’s …peer group…and can result in an increase in suicide and suicidal behaviors.’ This is especially dangerous to young adults and adolescents and in small communities like ours…think about it. Now many people probably do not want to talk about this, like the schools, maybe the news outlets, etc. It is not a happy subject. But we as parents need to be aware and vigilant in order to protect our children. They need us to be there and to watch for the signs. We need to educate ourselves and if we are not aware of the danger, we simply cannot do that. Awareness is the key. We must raise awareness and end the bullying of our children. We can do this as a community of parents and families and we must, for our children. They are too precious to lose.
There is no greater pain than to bury a child. It is heart-wrenching and soul-deep. It should be a private time for the family, but this family must endure it in public. They are living their worst nightmare in front of their entire community. Some solace is found in the support they are being given from friends and family near and far. Most importantly, they are trying to save other families from experiencing their own tragedy. Please do not their son have died a silent death. Listen to his cries and fight back against the bullying. Work together to make changes for all our children. I beg of you to hear his plea, for Noah.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
