Figure it out St. Johnsbury!
To the Editor:
It’s not surprising to read of what hopefully will be the final chapter in the long and misguided history of opposition to legalized cannabis in and around St. Johnsbury on the front page of your 11/24/20 edition, “Marijuana Shop Proposed to Board.” What an odd departure from common sense to have just lived through town leaders greeting the midtown opening of a highly visible distillery, as well as a new brewery; both of which were heralded as part of a great renaissance for the town and indicative of its’ economic salvation, while expressions of such extreme reservations about a cannabis store emanate from Select Board members Kevin Oddy and Dennis Smith.
Folks, I can guarantee you that every bit as much cannabis will be sold and consumed in St. Johnsbury whether you open up the cannabis shop, decide that only a rolling “dispensary” will be tolerated, or flatly decline to host either version. Here are some differences for you to consider in the event that you decide not to permit the retail cannabis establishment being put forward by the rather extremely compromising and seemingly almost apologetic would-be-proprietor, Devon Deyhle of Peacham.
Your town’s currently thriving cannabis markets will continue to operate on an underground basis, paying not a penny in taxes to the state, and never once checking for identifications to determine whether customers are 21 years of age as specified by law. Black market debts may be collected at gunpoint when disputes arise, resulting in intimidation, shootings or murders, and countless hours of needless police investigations. The cannabis sold and consumed in your town will be unregulated, from unknown sources and of unknown purity, perhaps mixed with other drugs that may even be lethal or toxic. The cannabis will probably just continue to be sold at one stop shops in town where truly dangerous drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crystal meth are also available, presenting your overly curious high schoolers with an array of exciting possibilities of how to spend their time on weekends or at night.
