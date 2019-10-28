Fill Up a Canoe, Feed a Family
To the Editor:
This Saturday November 2nd Littleton area Cub/Boy Scouts, parents and leaders will be very busy collecting non-perishable items at the Littleton Wal-Mart and Shaws. We will be filling up canoes with the food donated, and hope to collect 2000 pieces or more, but we can only do it with your help. All of the food collected will be distributed to local food banks and service organizations. The service organizations use these foods to augment their holiday food baskets that are given to families, the elderly, and veterans in need. As well as collecting at these area businesses we will be covering neighborhoods this weekend. We will be placing door hangers in anticipation of collecting food door to door on Saturday the 9th. Please help our Scouts do their good deed and show them your generosity. Thank you
Damian Canuto
Littleton, New Hampshire
