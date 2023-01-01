Find the Answers Yourself
To the Editor:
The mere mention by Ron Pal that Biden and the democrats are a cause for the war in Ukraine brings forth a flurry of letters defending the action of the government. Not only do the letters try to dispel the notion of blame by our government, they disparage Ron as being unpatriotic. Name calling is not appropriate in an open, fair, protected by the Constitution discussion. If you disagree, bring the receipts. Don’t just regurgitate the party line from main stream media be it Fox News or MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, Twitter, Tic Tok etc. Google is too big but it is still a wonderful place where one can find information if you search intelligently. Here’s some help. Look up people and events. When you do this you will get many hits. Some are right wing, and some are left wing. Read and analyze both.
This is my starter list of people and things to look up if you really want to know who is to blame for this awful war:
The Maidan Revolution Ukraine 2014;
Victoria Neuland;
Bio Labs in Ukraine;
Joe Biden’s “Well, SOB, they fired him” 2015;
Azof Militia Ukraine;
The break up of USSR and promises made.
The conflict between Russia and Georgia (the country);
NATO and Countries that have joined since 1994 (14);
The Election of 2012 in Ukraine;
The Donblas;
Crimea;
The Ukranian Civil War 2014 - 2022;
and always Putin;
and any question you want to ask yourself.
If you think some one is pitching crap and calling it truth, research for yourself.
Wilder Simpson
Lyndonville, Vt.
