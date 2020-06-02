Fireworks
To the Editor:
My congratulations to the Academy on the occasion of their graduation, as reported in your issue of 2 June.
I have served in the Army and I can tell the difference between the sound of gunshots and the sound of fireworks going off, but there are people who can’t.
In times like these, it would have been useful if the Academy had put a front-page ad in the paper saying in effect “There will be a lot of fireworks going off tonight at the Academy. Don’t worry, it’s not the Antifa”. I don’t know how many people called 911, but there was at least one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.