Fireworks
To the Editor:
Hey everybody here in Vt., watch out with fireworks. Sales are brisk and plans are being made to blast the fireworks off on the 4th. So, is it illegal in VT? Seems people are planning on doing it anyway no matter what. With public town fireworks cancelled folks are doin their own shows. I guess they are and watch out!
Sorry! It is illegal to even have firecrackers in VT. No fireworks are legal and it’s 30 days in the slammer if you’ re busted by cops. You can get $100 fine too. “30 days in the hole, 30 days in the hole…” Humble Pie song. “30 days in the hole…”
Later,
