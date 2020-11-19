Firing Of Director Chris Krebs by Tweet
To the Editor:
On Tuesday, November 17th President Donald Trump fired Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS CISA) Director Chris Krebs because he repudiated the baseless claims, misinformation, and conspiracy theories made by the President and others about the integrity of the 2020 General Election.
Chris Krebs is a patriot who has served with integrity and distinction, working across party lines to defend our democracy and protect the security and sanctity of our elections.
He has worked hard to improve relations between DHS CISA and Secretaries of State, is well respected in the election administration community by Democrats, Republicans and Independents, and has made CISA a valuable partner in our shared non-partisan mission of protecting election integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.