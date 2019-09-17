First Amendment & Free Speech
To the Editor:
I agree with Eva Hilliker that there are limits to which speech is or should be protected by the First Amendment.
Moreover, my opinion of Eva Hilliker’s letter is that it is a thoughtful, level-headed response to another letter and the author did the right thing by citing specific examples if not specific quotations.
I have not read the original letter, but if Eva Hilliker’s letter is accurate, there may be problems with inciting to violence, hate, speech, libel, unconstitutional prior restraint, harassment and religious discrimination. Editors have a right to reject or edit letters, the same as Wal-Mart has a right to determine it’s own firearms policy.
Eric Snyder
Westfield, Vt.
Publisher’s Note: For 182 years, we’ve chosen a policy of inclusion for any letters that don’t violate the aforementioned list of free speech exceptions. Though we didn’t agree with his message, Seth King’s referenced diatribe featured no such violations.
