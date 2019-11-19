First Day of Deer Season
To the Editor:
It is near 6 am and I’m leaving to go out deer hunting. I recalled our past governor Peter Shumlin, declaring that he went deer hunting wearing sneakers and a light shirt during deer season all because of global warming. I then went and checked my thermometer. lt said 2 degrees. I wondered, if he is going out hunting today, what he is wearing. This is Ron Pal(Paul) heading out to the woods. Please encourage others to buy the newspaper. Good stuff to read while waiting for your buck.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vermont
