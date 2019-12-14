1898 - First Midnight Mass at St. Aloysius
To the Editor:
Built by and for the growing population of English speaking Catholics in St. Johnsbury, St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Main Street (today named St. John the Evangelist Church of Corpus Christi parish) was consecrated/dedicated on Wed. Oct. 26, 1898 by Bishop John S. Michaud of Burlington. The first Christmas Midnight Mass followed two months later, the celebrant being the Reverend Father John Lynch, pastor of St. Aloysius parish.
The local account is recounted as follows: “In St. Aloysius parish, the Christmas services were of special interest, because it was the first Christmas in the new church, and also because the new pipe organ was to be inaugurated on that occasion. The decorations were simple and chaste. The large white altar was draped with vines and ablaze with candles. The walls were festooned with evergreens and on the left of the chancel stood the ‘Christmas crib,’ the purpose of which is to aid the imagination to make the realization of the birth of Christ more vivid […] The church was filled for [M]idnight [M]ass at which the musical programme was particularly enjoyed. Miss Lillian Ryan presided at the organ and her work was a pleasant surprise to most of the audience.” (“At St. Aloysius Church,” St. Johnsbury Republican, Wed. Dec. 28, 1898, at p. 1). The pipe organ was built by the Waltham, Mass. concern, George S. Hutchings & Co.
A Christmas of particular celebration and joy one hundred twenty-one years ago in Scale City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.