“First They Came … “
To the Editor:
John Meinhold’s adaptation of Martin Niemöller’s famous prose-poem “First they came for …” appeared in The Caledonian-Record’s Letters to the Editor on Inauguration Day. In Mr. Meinhold’s version, “they came for” Trump supporters, Republicans, and others.
I found this adaptation arresting, because Pastor Niemöller baptized my brother and me during his first visit to the US in 1946-47. He did so at the request of our father, a refugee from Nazi Germany.
Mr. Meinhold and his readers should remember that Niemöller helped to create the forces that “came for him.” He had been an ardent nationalist conservative. He was a supporter of an attempt to overthrow the German republic in 1920. He was a supporter of the Nazi party during its rise to power. He was still in a position to speak with Hitler face-to-face when he began to voice opposition to some Nazi religious policies in 1934. While he was imprisoned, he volunteered (without success) to serve in the German navy during the war. Even after he was freed in 1945, he made statements that caused many people who had regarded him as a heroic resister against Nazism to see him as a hero with limits and flaws. “First they came … “ is often called a “poetic confession.”
