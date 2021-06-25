Flag Day Success
To the Editor:
Just a short message to report that our NGCRC Flag Day waving ceremony honoring The Stars and Stripes was a great big success.
Thanks to all who were able to participate in our Flag Day waving activity in Littleton on Flag Day, Monday, June 14th.
There were approximately 20 NGCRC members and friends who showed up at the Mascoma Bank Knoll on a rather “dicey” weather day, and braved the threat of thunderstorms. But, the weather held as we stood our ground, and waved the many American flags we brought to the amazement of many passers-by. Some women in the group devised a system of promoting Patriotic songs via their cellphone and the use of a megahorn to everyone’s proud, listening pleasure. People were quite surprised! We received many, many “thumbs-up,” honking horns, and roars from the motorcycles that went by. At 2:00 pm, we paraded up one side of Main Street to the Post Office, crossed the street at Bank of New Hampshire, and paraded down the other side of Main Street waving our flags all the while. A tremendous measure of pride and success was accomplished that day by a small group of Patriots , many who are members of the NGCRC! We should repeat this proud moment again next year!
Janice Novak
Easton, NH
