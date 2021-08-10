Flagged by Facebook
To the Editor:
Both the cartoon and the LTE from Donald Moskowitz propelled me to write today. Both items would probably be flagged by Facebook as inaccurate or just plain false. When even Facebook won’t allow something, you know it is bad.
The cartoon implies that thousands of Covid-positive immigrants have been allowed by the Biden administration to enter the US. It uses the word illegal to describe the immigrants. First of all, if an immigrant comes to the border at an entry site and is processed, the immigrant is not illegal. That is what they are supposed to do. Secondly, if someone tests positive for the virus, he or she is quarantined for 14 days. After 14 days, the person is either returned to Mexico or if the person is an unaccompanied minor, the person enters the system in place for those circumstances. It is irresponsible and lazy of your paper to print false items like this even if it is a cartoon.
In the LTE, the writer states as fact that the virus came from a lab in China, complete with the whole scenario as to “how it happened.” It is still undetermined exactly where this virus came from. The people on the House Foreign Affairs Committee don’t know either. To print a letter saying that it happened that way is again irresponsible. Such letters need some kind of disclaimer.
Mary Beaudin
Landaff, N. H.
(1) comment
Thank you for the factual letter Mary Beaudin. Some of the letters I read in the Opinion Page are ridiculously ignorant and full of falsehood. Their extreme right agenda and beliefs based on conspiracy theories, social media and tabloid news sources is very dangerous.
