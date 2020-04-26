Flattery Will Get You Nowhere
To the Editor:
Still grinning after reading Dan Kenney’s letter of April 25 in which he defends the Caledonian-Record against scurrilous accusations of being a commie rag.
I’ll just say that if Mr. Kenney chooses to mention me in the same breath with John McClaughry, I shall accept the compliment with thanks.
Eddie Garcia
