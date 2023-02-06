On Town Meeting Day, Wheelock voters will be asked to think about Vermont’s most common natural disaster, flooding. Article 18 on the Warning, asks voters to consider adoption of minimum regulations for the FEMA Special Flood Hazard areas on Route 122 and Route 16.
The early settlers of Wheelock built the village up along the Miller’s Run and used the fast flowing water as a source of power for the mills. The Miller’s Run is 12 miles long and drains 48.5 square miles. The fastest sections of the river are in the villages of Wheelock and Sheffield.
The flood of 1927 wreaked havoc in the village area of Wheelock. “Miller’s Run rushed down the road at the head of the village…undermining the sawmill and several houses…It carried off a large amount of lumber and two bridges …” according to a report in Hutchinson’s Town of Wheelock.
Damage from flooding is becoming more common and more costly, even in Vermont. I encourage the voters of Wheelock to learn more about the steps we can take to prepare for the next flooding event and the steps we can take to reduce potential damage to infrastructure and property.
A copy of the proposed Flood Hazard Bylaw can be reviewed at the Wheelock Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours.
