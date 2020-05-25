Flyover Dramatizes Poor Priorities
To the Editor:
It seems difficult to imagine a less fitting way to recognize the courageous service of Vermont’s professional healthcare workers during the pandemic than the flyover this past Friday of Vermont’s hospitals by the four F-35 fighter jets (CR 5/23/2020, Flyover Draws a Crowd.) The flyover appears to be a thinly veiled effort to transform the most costly and controversial spending program in the history of the United States military into something synonymous into what is being repackaged as support for our needlessly endangered health care workers. They have become sad victims of the for-profit health care system that is failing so visibly in having no built-in capacity to respond to a situation of this magnitude; one that policy makers far and wide have been informed of and anticipating for at least a decade.
Completion of the Lockheed F-35 program build out is now priced at about $1.5 trillion dollars, while training, maintenance and staffing will exceed 7 trillion dollars during its’ life span. Meanwhile the lavishly financed and vocal health care lobby, with the help of their innumerable allies in the corporate news media, convinced millions of voters that Medicare for all was unaffordable. This resulted in Senator Sanders practically being sabotaged by extremely biased news coverage and coming up just short in the 2020 campaign for the White House. This was despite information that universal health care implementation can actually save nearly all of us considerable sums of money in out of pocket expenses. Evidently when the federal government decides to purchase weapons delivery systems money is no object. In contrast a health care system that would provide high quality care for everyone is subjected to ridicule. Disinformation from the megaphones of a profit hungry health care industry and hostile insurance company executives and investors ended up being the source of another opportunity for reform temporarily lost but not to be forgotten.
In recent years NVRH as an institution has benefited greatly from wise leadership, previously under Paul Bengtson. From what I can gather Shawn Tester carries forward with that practicality and soundness of mind. Unfortunately, if there is one shortcoming that I have observed it can be in the realm of hospital leadership connecting health care specifics and internal finances with the larger picture of the need to transform national political policies and budgetary priorities.
