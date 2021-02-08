Focus on Children
To the Editor:
I would like to ask the writers of letters to the Record; how many of you raised your voices in protest when Amnesty International named America a “Human Rights Violator” as we kidnapped infants and children from their parents and in the words of nationally known pediatricians “tortured” them.
Today in statistics from childrensdefence.org:
1 in 6 lives in poverty;
1 in 6 is food insecure;
1,683 babies are born into poverty each day;
a single night in January 2018 – 111, 592 children experienced homelessness;
2018 - 425,000 children lost their health care;
72% of Hispanic and black 4th and 7th graders are NOT reading proficient;
1995 children are arrested each day in America.
These are children already born, living in our country NOW. Please let us address this first.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.