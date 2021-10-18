Follow the (COVID) Science
To the Editor:
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE-This has been the mantra concerning COVID. But nobody does, and no one in authority – the Biden administration – really cares. The Democrats tell you what to do or else. Business is so scared of what the Biden administration might invoke to keep us – the people – subjugated and inflict more misery on business that has no basis in U.S. constitutional law. Nobody cares to contest tyranny except those -certain businesses and professions – who recognize that executive orders are meaningless unless there is complicity. Nullification – Amendment X of the U.S. Constitution -is used repeatedly by certain states to thwart the tyranny of Washington without explicitly stating so. Florida and Texas are well known for their self-determination. The Biden administration uses what Democrats always do: call people names because any statements based in fact are few and far between; attack the messenger because attacking the message is all too clear to the average American. Biden administration policy and lies ignore the burden of COVID being introduced into our communities by the surreptitious relocation of border crossers.
Now comes an outspoken pro-vaccine supporter (Booth, The Littleton Courier Oct. 6, 2021) who tells you to get vaccinated. Never mind that: the efficacy of the current vaccines is quite short-lived. “Wear a mask even if you have been fully vaccinated” because the protection from vaccination may last as little as a couple of months; vaccinated persons can acquire COVID and transmit the virus to both vaccinated and unvaccinated who can then transmit the virus to – you guessed it – both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons; that naturally acquired immunity - from having a positive COVID antibody test (indicating past infection) with or without having had symptoms is far superior to vaccination; that survival from COVID infection with or without symptoms exceeds 99% in all age groups – a fact government does not advertise to keep you in fear and subconsciously looking to government for protection, which government has no exceptional power to assure you or grant you.
I and four of my family members from Massachusetts to Kansas to California have had symptomatic COVID infection and all have recovered uneventfully. Stop being afraid. Get vaccinated if you want to do so. Wear a mask if you want to do so. But know that what you do is your personal choice. You bear no responsibility nor guilt for what happens to anybody else. You are not responsible for a vaccine that really doesn’t work to protect anybody beyond a few months. Herd immunity occurs when a certain percentage of the population has been infected, leaving too few uninfected persons for the virus to latch onto for survival and replication. Given the media hype, herd immunity is just around the corner. Will authority tell us so we can stop the incessant outrage.
Robert Peraino
Franconia, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.