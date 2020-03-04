Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Some more food for thought. On March 10 citizens in five towns will have some big money articles to vote on in the SAU 36 White Mountains Regional school District ballot. In particular are articles 2 for the CTE and redesign at a local cost of over six million and article 3 for the enlarged operating budget where a no vote will save $300 thousand and article 11 for the one time adequacy payment with wording a little tricky and is unclear that a no vote would return over $860 thousand to the communities for tax relief as it would do.
On the nearly $13 million project at the high school, half to be paid by local taxes for basically the same programs already in place, please understand that if approved the estimated tax impact when that first payment is due would be for that project alone and does not include the operating budget. In other words, the project debt alone will increase taxes by an estimated in cents per thousand, 71 for Dalton, 69 for Lancaster, 62 for Whitefield, 52 for Jefferson and 28 for Twin Mtn.
Be clear that the operating budget cost will be added to that project debt amount and at this time, there is no way to determine what the cash flow requirements for the schools are going to be only that it will be more. In these uncertain times, caution is needed. To go six million in the hole does not protect the future.
