Fool Me Once…
To the Editor:
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” How many times are Trump supporters going to be fooled? While Trump’s blatant lies (19,000+ and counting) cover many subjects, his lies on coronavirus are especially egregious.
On Feb 26, 2020, Trump said: “Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low.” “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” Five months, 4.6+ MILLION cases and 156+ THOUSAND deaths later, Trump continues to lie about the pandemic.
On Jul 28, 2020, Trump re-tweeted a video in which Dr Stella Immanuel insists that hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for COVID-19 and says masks are not needed. This dangerous fakery has been repeatedly rebuffed by medical studies and Trump’s own advisers, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Trump said he found Dr Immanuel “very impressive” and “spectacular.”
